Marriage licenses
Alden Charles Maggard, 34, and Candace Nicole Timmons, 35, both of Muskogee.
Colten Chase Arnwine Croftcheck, 31, and Laci Lynn Ketchum, 32, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Jackson Properties, et al. vs. Mario and Tiffany Clement, $1,240, Feb. 8.
Meadowbrook Apartments vs. James White, et al., forcible entry and detainer.
Michael Rethman vs. Derek Verdalette, $450, Feb. 10.
Kristin Ross vs. Keniante Ross, replevin, Feb. 24.
Initial appearances
PIERCE, Rusty Lee. Stalking in violation of court order. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Jan. 28.
RONE, Cory Alan aka RONE, Cory Alen aka RONE, Cory Allen. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Feb. 8.
ROSS, Jeremiah Wayne. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 1.
Revocation
ROSS, Jeremiah Wayne. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse; assault and battery. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 1.
Sentencing
DANSBERRY, Marlen Antonio. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Sentenced Jan. 22. Four years in prison. Fined $1,000.
Dismissals
COMBS, William Douglas. First-degree rape; domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. To be refiled.
DERRICK Jr., Frederick Lawrence aka DERRICK, Frederick. First-degree burglary (two counts); assault and battery with a deadly weapon; intimidation of witness; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Complaining witnesses failed to appear.
WHITTIKER, Matthew Ryan. Threaten to perform act of violence. At the request of complaining witness.
WOY, Alex Wayne. Sexual battery. To be refiled.
DUI arrests
ARNEY III, Donald Charles. Drive under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer. City arrest.
CRAKER, Amber. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Webbers Falls Police Department arrest.
GASTON, Courtney. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; failure to stop at red light. City arrest.
RAY, Kevion. Drive under the influence of any Schedule I chemical or controlled substance; possession of controlled substance (two counts); possession of paraphernalia. County arrest.
ROBERTS, Raymond D. Aggravated driving under the influence. County arrest.
SMITH, John Daniel. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; transporting open container of beer; failure to stop at red light. City arrest.
WILLIAMS, Amber Lee. Child endangerment; operate a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle while driver's license is suspended/revoked. County arrest.
