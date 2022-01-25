Muskogee County District Court 01.25.22

Marriage licenses
Omar David Givens, 31, and Shaylea Lynn Hawley, 21, both of Muskogee.
Ryan Garrett Warren, 21, and Rhianna Lee Boland, 21, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Patsy Renae Tyler vs. Justin Donal Harris, Feb. 10.
Civil suits
In re: George David Hendrix, lost title.
In re: Kude Chijeche, petition for expungement of record.
In re: Tommy L. Hart, lost title.
Discover Bank vs. Rebekah L. McDaniel, petition for judgment, $10,700.04.
Midfirst Bank vs. Daniel J. Snyder, et al., foreclosure.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., et al. vs. Buffie M. Sexton, et al., foreclosure.
Genesis Recovery Services, Inc. vs. Amber Rae Blanchet, petition for judgment, $3,591.96.
Synchrony Bank vs. Christopher Huitt, et al., petition for judgment, $2,104.34.
LVNV Funding LLC. vs.:
• Selena Lee, petition for judgment, $904.55.
• Rachel Vandekerkhove, petition for judgment, $1,938.13.
• Amy Battenfield, petition for judgment, $900.91.
• Brian Battenfield, petition for judgment, $1,124.03.
Velocity Investments LLC, et al. vs. Andy Alexander, petition for judgment, less than $10,000.
Small claims
The Givens Group, et al. vs. Ronnie Perry, $1,050, Feb. 9.
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Clayton Alexander, $909, Feb. 18.
• Diana Garcia, $352, Feb. 18.
• Benjamin Sourie, $1,010, Feb. 18.
• Rachelle Pierce, $159, Feb. 18.
• Wesley Petterson, $480, Feb. 18.
• Cindi Hebert, $672, Feb. 18.
Brenda Harvey vs. Brian McCrillis, et al., $450, Feb. 11.
Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs. Michael Jefferson, et al., $815, Feb. 7.
Atlas Property Management dba Shady Hollow Apartments vs. Debra Dee Napier, $570, Feb. 7.
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:
• Sean Proctor, et al., $504, Feb. 25.
• Gregory Ryan Garrison, et al., $513, Feb. 25.
• Robyn Richey, et al., $965, Feb. 25.
Initial appearances
BAHE, Scott Alan. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 9.
CAGLE, Anthony Dean. Child endangerment while driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; carrying firearm while under the influence; failure to maintain insurance or security. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 16.
LYDAY, Monica Monnette. Exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult by deception or intimidation. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Feb. 1.
TOAHTY-HARVEY, Tiana Henrietta aka TOAHTY-HAARVEY, Tiana. Larceny of automobile, airplane or other motor vehicle; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident damaged fixture. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 8.
Acceleration
LYDAY, Monica Monnette. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 1.
Dismissals
BRILLHART, Joel Don. First-degree burglary; threaten to perform act of violence; possession of controlled substance. Lack of jurisdiction.
HEAD, James Wayne. Driving under the influence of drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
KAZMIERCZAK, Joel David. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs. Best interest of justice.
KILGORE, Paul. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
PAGE, Gregory Don. Lewd molestation. No complaining witness.
PEAL, Judy Kaye. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
SPURGEON Jr., Montie Lee. Possession of stolen vehicle. Four-year suspended sentence upon successful completion of Muskogee County Drug Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.