Protective orders
Makayla Nichole Tatum vs.:
• Kaylynn Marie Coleman, Feb. 15.
• Debra Lynn Tatum, Feb. 15.
Jeremy D. Barnett vs. Latitia C. Barnett, Feb. 15.
Betty Lyne Cates vs. Robbie Lee Cates, Feb. 23.
Initial appearances
BRAND, Thomas Ira. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
WHITTIKER, Austin Garrett. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $3,000. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
REED, Cody Wayne. First -degree murder. Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 8.
ROLLINS, Jeremy Ray. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; reckless driving. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 8.
Revocation
ROLLINS, Harland Mitchell. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 2.
Sentencings
FOMBY, Aimee Lynn. Drug trafficking in illegal drugs. 15 years suspended. Fined $20,000 with all but first $500 suspended.
SMITH, Amber Lynn. Unauthorized use of a vehicle (two counts). Two four-year sentences, balance suspended upon successful completion or residential treatment program. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
ELMORE, Trevor Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belt; transporting open container of beer; possession of paraphernalia. OHP arrest.
