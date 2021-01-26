Gavel

Graham Mackenzie Morgan, 27, and Makenzie Paige Chase, 21, both of Broken Arrow.

Small claims

Action Loan vs. Matthew Arthur Lee Downum, $572.48, Feb. 26.

Bella Vista Village vs.:

• William Keys, et al., $2,214.52, Feb. 10.

• Thomas Cornelius, et al., $2,067.92, Feb. 10.

• Daniel Amann, et al., $2,646.61, Feb. 10.

• Dustin Asbill, et al., $3,653.39, Feb. 10.

• Rashawn Brownlee, et al., $832, Feb. 10.

• Quinesha Moore, et al., $2,265.50, Feb. 10.

Initial appearances

HUFF Jr., Clifton. Child abuse. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 16.

SMITH Jr., John Daniel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, second and subsequent offense; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket March 3.

VERDALETTE, Derek Taylor. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 16.

WILLIAMS, Amber Lee aka COLLINS, Amber Lee. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 16.

Dismissals

HOUSTON Jr., Gregory aka GREGORY, Scott. Feloniously pointing firearm; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Prosecutorial discretion.

MITCHELL, Vinard Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.

RAGLAND, Jordan Ryan. Perjury. Prosecutorial discretion.

