Protective order

Richard Shannon Lindsey vs. Lisa R. Lindsey, et al., Feb. 10.

Civil suits

Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Stephanie Billingsley, petition to appear at hearing on assets.

In re: Colby Alexander, et al., petition for name change of minor.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs.:

• Mika S. Cash, petition for judgment, $2,095.

• Cheri Warren, petition for judgment, $2,987.20.

Synchrony Bank vs. Derek Dennis, petition for judgment, $4,220.32.

T.D. Bank USA, N.A. vs. Beverly J. Smith, petition for judgment, $3,563.88.

In re: Daniel Harley Reece, lost title.

In re: Timothy Crotty, lost title.

In re: Derrick Casasola, lost title.

In re: Jacob Farmer, lost title.

In re: Richard Whistance, lost titles.

In re: Amy L. Milson, lost title.

In re: Alberto A. Mejia, lost title.

In re: Dakota Huff, lost title.

In re: Jason Turnage, lost title.

In re: Alberto Aboytes, lost title.

Small claims

Fair Haven Manor vs. Joann Dulca Kemp, forcible entry and detainer, Feb. 9.

Patricia Johnson vs. Star Everly, $650, Feb. 9.

Initial appearances

DANIEL, Michael Anthony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 15.

DAVIS, Drew Derrick. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 15.

Acceleration

SHERBOURNE, Daniel Lee. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $2,000. Hearing Jan. 31.

Dismissal

WIEDEL, Justin Bryce. Assault, battery or assault aand battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.

Revocation

BRASUELL, George Wyatt. First-degree rape (victim under age of 14); contributing to delinquency of minors. Bond $15,000. Hearing Feb. 4.

Sentencings

BALLINGER-McFARLAND, Corina. Child neglect. Five years deferred.

WHITE, Aundrea. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Five years suspended. Fined $25,000 with all but $1,000 suspended.

