Initial appearances
CRISTOBAL, Gabriel Augustin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
ELLIS, Braxton Gage. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
ELMORE, Trevor. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
JONES, Brittany Dawn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
MASON, William Lee. Conspiracy to steal copper; entering with intent to steal copper. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
McLEAN, Roddell. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 3.
POTTS, Chad Thomas. Failure to register with sex offender registration act. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 3.
PUTNAM, Michael Everett Lee. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; reckless conduct with firearm. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Feb. 9.
SINDOR, Justin Ray. Person involved in personal injury accident while under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
Revocations
McLEAN, Roddell. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; feloniously pointing firearm; domestic abuse - assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence; child abuse. Bond $3,000. Hearing Feb. 3.
POTTS, Chad Thomas. Registered sex offender residing with minor child. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 3.
DUI arrest
WASHINGTON, Sydnie. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
