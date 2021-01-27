Marriage license
Edward Dean Moore, 34, and Christy Jean Lockhart, 32, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Cynthia Tucker, $669, Feb. 26.
• Brian Spencer, $1,513, Feb. 26.
• Dylan Moreno, $565, Feb. 26.
• Shanna Buckner, $376, Feb. 26.
• Sarah Mitchell, $919, Feb. 26.
Red River Credit Corp. vs.:
• Delarose Martin, $767, Feb. 26.
• Chasty Rosenberger, $467, Feb. 26.
• Frances Esparza, $1,364, Feb. 26.
• Collin Swanagan, $832, Feb. 26.
Dwayne Daugherty, et al. vs. Bryan David Carnes, $593, Feb. 10.
Toledo Finance vs. Linda Kay Jackson, $1,746, Feb. 26.
Initial appearances
CLARK, Michael Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 8.
CATES, Robbie Lee. Domestic assault and battery — second and subsequent. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 2.
MOORE, Isaac Deshawn. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 2.
Dismissal
VENSON, Carl Geoffrey. Aggravated driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
CLARK, Michael Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during conviction of a felony; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 8.
CARSON, Kelli Rae. Second-degree burglary; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000. Hearing Feb. 8.
CATES, Robbie Lee. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 2.
MOORE, Isaac Deshawn. Driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; driving under the influence; transporting open bottle or container of liquor. Bond $3,000. Hearing Feb. 2.
DUI arrest
ANDERSON, Garrett. Driving under the influence of alcohol; eluding police officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.