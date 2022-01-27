Civil suits
CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs. Peggy Toney, petition for judgment, $1,300.87.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs.:
• Tammy Chavez, petition for judgment, $10,243.75.
• Dorina Williams, petition for judgment, $7,802.07.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Howard Osborn, order to appear at hearing on assets.
Initial appearances
BILLY, Toni. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 15.
CANTRELL Jr., Terry Keith. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts). Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 4.
HAMMOCK, Karissa Ray. First-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 28.
MARTINEZ, Dana Kay. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 29.
Dismissal
BARNES, Benjamin Grant. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; bringing contraband into jail/penal institution; possession of cell phone/electronic device in penal institution; battery/assault and battery on police officer; possession of contraband in jail/penal institution. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
CANTRELL Jr., Terry Keith. Second-degree burglary; false declaration of ownership in pawn; knowingly concealing stolen property; failure to register as sex offender; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Hearing Feb. 4.
Sentencing
YOUNG, Bre'Ashley Nichole. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer (two counts); conspiracy. Two five-year and one seven-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
BEAVERS, Ryan James. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
