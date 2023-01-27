Protective orders
Lydia Renee Anderson vs. Boone Tyler Dawson, Feb. 23.
Jessica Denise Holmes, et al. vs. Heath Delano Holmes, Feb. 24.
Initial appearances
ALEXANDER, Jeffery Scott. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts). Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 6.
MADEWELL, Travis Eugene. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 10.
ROLLINS, Harland Mitchell. Harboring a fugitive from justice. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Feb. 2.
Acceleration
PURDIN, Timmie L. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 6.
Dismissals
CLARK, Deandre Dewayne. Possess firearm after conviction or during probation. Without prejudice.
COBB, Christopher Brian. Driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
COOK, Stephanie. Threaten to perform act of violence. Best interest of justice.
DAVIS, Daylon Shane. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
HEAD, Watie Levi. Lewd or indecent acts to child under 16; destroying evidence. Lack of jurisdiction.
HENSLEY, Joshua Dewayne. Protective order violation. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
LOWRIMORE, John Mark. Lewd or indecent acts/proposal to child under 16; resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
ALEXANDER, Jeffery Scott. Second-degree burglary; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $3,000. Hearing Feb. 6.
Sentencings
DIEL, Jeremy Foster. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession counterfeit coin with intent to circulate. Two four-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
HENDERSON IV, Lee Mac. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. One 10-year and one one-year concurrent sentence with all but first five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.