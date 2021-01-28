Muskogee County District Court 01.28.21

Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Garrett Lee. Driving under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 11.
CRAKER, Amber. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 16.
REYNOLDS, Charles Jason. Child sexual abuse (two counts); intimidation of a witness. Bond $150,000. Sounding docket Feb. 16.
Revocation
PARKER, Dominique Chantwan. Conspiracy to commit grand larceny; knowingly concealing stolen property; contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Recognizance to attorney. Hearing Feb. 8.
DUI arrest
OLIVER, James. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; failure to yield to emergency vehicle. City arrest.
