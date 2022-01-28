Marriage licenses
Jason McLemore, 30, of Holdenville, and Hayley Reeves, 24, of Stratford.
Jon Mason Beene, 26, and Cecilia Love Platt, 22, both of Porter.
Joshua Kane Pinkston, 44, and Jerrie Ann Sprinkles, 48, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Abby Rachelle Huberty, et al. vs. Lucal Jamaal Morgan, Feb. 22.
Civil suits
In re: Fatima Marie Camacho, petition for name change.
Small claims
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Mali McNac, $1,097.44, March 4.
• Joshua Elrod, $593.11, March 4.
• Jodie Simpson, $421.70, March 4.
• Brandi Gross, $934.66, March 4.
• Caleb Thompson, $658.73, March 4.
• Samantha Hubler-King, $848.57, March 4.
• Brandy Dean, $825.24, March 4.
• Timothy Fulton, $546.91, March 4.
• Tyson Walker, $2,016.90, March 4.
• Jamie Yandell, $1,728.19, March 4.
• Amy Wilson, $618.86, March 4.
• Ashley Steele, $500, March 4.
• Jesse Klein, $730.09, March 4.
• Jason Lightle, $1,084.29, March 4.
• Randy Clopton, $897.36, March 4.
• Dakota Turman, $1,092.88, March 11.
• Amanda Williams, $1,240.24, March 11.
• Derrell Thompson, $1,000, March 11.
• Crystal Broyles, $997.95, March 11.
• Christopher Miller, $519.88, March 11.
• Crystal Robinson, $1,191.40, March 11.
• Frankie Singletary, $719.84, March 11.
• Jennifer Kidd, $1,067.99, March 11.
• Tishia Howard, $855.58, March 11.
• Christel Dunback, $326.85, March 11.
• Rose McDonald, $327.71, March 11.
• Fletcher Kinsey, $616.29, March 11.
• Beatriz Chavez, $1,094.39, March 11.
• Teresa Owens, $1,260.41, March 11.
• Kelsey Ashley, $757.44, March 11.
• Andrea Fulton, $1,079.62, March 11.
• Christina Roark, $325.64, March 11.
American Industrial Supply vs. Travis Sheeder, $1,505.75, Feb. 18.
Black Mesa Properties vs. Annetta Williams, $550, Feb. 14.
WCRM Management II, LLC vs. Tammy Montgomery, $4,099, Feb. 14.
BRL Properties, LLC vs. Wendy McBride, $370, Feb. 14.
Initial appearances
JOHNSON, Daqurius Razjoune J. aka JOHNSON, Daqurius Razjoune. First-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 11.
JONES, Tiffany Crystal. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 2.
METZKER, Kevin Wayne. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 11.
PENN, Shearon Marie. Feloniously pointing firearm. Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 11.
Acceleration
JONES, Tiffany Crystal. Driving under the influence of drugs. Bond $2,000. Hearing Feb. 2.
Revocations
CROSSLAND, Michael Colby. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond same. Hearing Feb. 4.
JESTICE, Nathan A. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; speeding — posted zone. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 4.
Sentencings
FINCH, Delminio Eugene. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm with defaced identification. Two concurrent 10-year suspended sentences. Fined $500.
PHILIPS, Shaun Calvin. Attempted larceny of merchandise from retailer. Two years suspended. Fined $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.