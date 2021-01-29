Muskogee County District Court 01.29.21

Small claims
Tracy Jones, et al. vs. Candice Kindle, et al., $503, Feb. 17.
Action Loan vs. Sabrina Jane Sanchez, $324, March 3.
Initial appearances
McCARTER, Billy Joe. Bribing witness/subordination of perjury; protective order violation. Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 12.
OLIVER, James Matthew. Driving under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 16.
PATTERSON Jr., James Walter. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer (two counts). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 12.
SMITH, Leroy Jemol. First-degree-rape (four counts). Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 16.
Dismissal
MOORE, Nicholas Chaudoin. Stalking in violation of court order. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
COSSEY, David Edward. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; indecent exposure; grand larceny; receive, possess or conceal stolen property. City arrest.
PATTERSON Jr., James Walter. Driving while impaired, driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
