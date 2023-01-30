Initial appearance
CRYE, Oran L. Fugitive from Justice. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 13.
Revocation
BARNETT, Jeremy Darnell. Battery/assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 6.
Sentencing
CHEEK, Dawn Rae. Unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One seven-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
CURRAN, Roy L. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
FAGG, Haley. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
LOWERY, Joe Billy. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
PARENT, Brittney. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
PERRY, Kaden Randal. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of paraphernalia; minor in possession of intoxicating beverage. City arrest.
