Divorce decrees
Catherine Mary Morgan vs. Clinton Wayne Morgan, incompatibility.
Randy Eugene Moran vs. Chelsie Nicole Moran, incompatibility.
Kyla Beth Hinkle vs. Bryce Edward Castillo, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Billie Jo Pigeon vs. Adam Lee Pigeon, Feb. 23.
Eddie Ray Mulkey, et al. vs. Catherine Mary Morgan-Mulkey, Feb. 16.
Colleen Lynn Lucille Williams, et al. vs. Michael Lane Conatzer, Feb. 24.
Treva Lucille Perry vs. Billy Daniel Perry, Feb. 16.
Civil suits
In re: James Alfred Pietras, petition for name change.
In re: Josette Bonner, petition for name change.
State of Oklahoma ex rel, et al. vs. Tara Logan, petition for judgment, $1,666.61.
Community Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Clyde Rogers Jr. aka Clyde E. Rogers aka Clyde E. Rogers Jr., et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Mary Sharteer vs. Alice Perry, et al., replevin.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, DeAngelo Markel. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse (two counts); domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 2.
BENNETT, Marriah Lynn. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 16.
HARRIS, Justin. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); false reporting of crime. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 14.
REGALADO, Todd Allen. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse (two counts); malicious injury to property - under $1,000 (three counts); domestic abuse - assault and battery; first-degree burglary; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Feb. 18.
STREETER, Terri Mae. Larceny of merchandise from retailer; conspiracy. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 2.
STRICKLAND, Sherri Kae. Larceny of merchandise from retailer; conspiracy. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket, Feb. 14.
Accelerations
LEWIS, Gerrie Diane. Second-degree burglary. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 2.
REGALADO, Todd Allen. Possession of forged notes/instruments; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Hearing Feb. 18.
Dismissals
CALHOON, Matthew Charles aka CALHOUN, Matthew. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
EVITT, Trevieon James. Make/sell/possess/display false identification card; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
HOLLAND, Joshua Alan. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
HOLT, Caleb Shane. Feloniously pointing firearm. At request of complaining witness.
MITCHELL, Vinard Lee. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
PACHECO, Ernesto. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Best interest of justice.
PALMER, Thomas Wayne. Driving under the influence; leaving the scene of an accident involving damage; resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROMBERG, Shayne. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROUSE, Jeremy Louis. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Lack of jurisdiction.
SANTANA, Matthew, Kyle. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony; conspiracy; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. No complaining witness.
WEEDEN, Tyler Ray aka BECKHAM, Tyler. Shooting with intent to kill. Best interest of justice.
YOUNG, Conrad Michael. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Best interest of justice.
YOUNG, Jennifer Nicole. Feloniously pointing firearm. Best interest of justice.
ZIMMERMAN, Jeremy D. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; threaten to perform act of violence. No complaining witness.
Revocations
ANDERSON, DeAngelo Markel. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $2,000. Hearing Feb. 2.
BOSWELL, Stephanie Brooke. Conspiracy; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 2.
GRASS, Markell Juanye. First-degree robbery. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 2.
STREETER, Terri Mae. Knowingly concealing stolen property; false declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $5,000. Hearing Feb. 2.
Sentencings
GOLDEN, Eric LaJuan. Cruelty to animals (two counts). Two five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
HILL, Darrell DeWayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm during commission of felony; distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One 10-year, one five-year and one one-year concurrent sentences and one five-year consecutive sentence in prison.
ISOM, Amanda Jane. Third-degree burglary; unauthorized use of credit card; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; destroying evidence. One 10-year and three one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
McJUNKINS, Andre Eugene. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; carrying a firearm while under the influence. One 15-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
THOMPSON, Tabyas Antwone aka THOMPSON, Tabyas Antoine. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction (two counts); eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; possession of controlled dangerous substance; obstructing officer. One 10-year, one five-year, five one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
WILSON, Justin M. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two one-year and one three-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $750.
DUI arrests
ARCHER, Carl Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
BLUE, Terrell Deshaun. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
BRAUER, Matthew Dane. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
BOTRYMOWICZ, Cody J. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
CONRAD, Tracy A. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license cancelled, suspended, revoked; possession of marijuana; failure to carry security verification; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
DAVIS Jr., Samuel Bernard. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; medical marijuana transportation license. City arrest.
MARTINEZ, Ivan. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to stop or to comply with requirements when involved in an accident causing a nonfatal injury. City arrest.
STAFFORD, Michael Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
