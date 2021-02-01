Marriage licenses
Eldon Junior Arnold Jr., 58, and Belinda Jo Mitchell, 51, both of Wainwright.
Terrill Kendall Yvam, 33, and Michelle Nicole Anderson, 30, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Robert Baker, $539, March 5.
• Beth Nimmer, et al., $429, March 5.
• Keondre Davis, $403, March 5.
• Johnetta Adams, $429, March 5.
• Ashley Reed, $429, March 5.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Ja'Rod Jones, $403, March 5.
• Brandy Piela, $412, March 5.
• Harmoni Shaw, $456, March 5.
Hosea Minnieweather vs. Tommy Treat, $3,500, Feb. 17.
Initial appearances
BARNETT, Aaron James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond $7,500. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
COSSEY, David Edward. Indecent exposure; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 23.
MORRIS, Madasin Lee. Obscene material — publish/distribute/participate. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Feb. 12.
PATTERSON, James Walter. Driving while impaired; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
WALKER, Lori Beth. Embezzlement. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 12.
WILLIAMS, Teddy Domen aka WILLIAMS, Larry Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Bond same. Sounding Docket Feb. 12.
Acceleration
COSSEY, David Edward. Grand larceny; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb 8.
DUI arrests
BARNETT, Aaron James. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked (three counts); failure to maintain security (two counts); driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
HILL, Charles Cleveland. Driving under the influence of and schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; violation of Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act. City arrest.
