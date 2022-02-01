Divorce decree
Krysten Lane vs. Jeremy Lane, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Genesis Recovery Services Inc. vs. Brian Kent Fairchilds, petition for judgment, $3,384.88.
In re: Shane Barnes, lost title.
In re: Justin Adams, lost title.
In re: Janet Sue Dumont, lost title.
In re: Tipton McCurley, lost title.
In re: Jody Lynn Lindley, lost title.
Casko Properties, LLC vs. Shastri Naranda 2, Inc., et al., petition for judgment, $33,000.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Berwick Apartments vs. Kay M. Hites, $1,634, Feb. 25.
South 25th Place Apartments vs. Kiaden Pope, $906, Feb. 16.
Initial appearances
BEAVERS, Ryan James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 29.
BRAUER, Matthew Dane. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 22.
BUTRYMOWICZ, Cody J. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 22.
CONRAD, Tracy Ann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Feb. 15.
MARTINEZ, Ivan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving injury. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 22.
PELHAM-Ogden, Johnathan David. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 15.
PERRY, Billy Daniel. Domestic abuse with dangerous weapon. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Feb. 22.
REGALADO, Todd Allen. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 18.
STAFFORD, Michael Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 22.
Acceleration
WILSON, Ricky Dale. Stalking. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 11.
Dismissals
HURT, Krystal Raynae. Permitting child sexual abuse. Court's previous ruling.
SLY, Ronnie Shane. Sexual abuse - child under 12. Court's previous ruling.
Sentencing
FOSTER, Nikolas Dvonte. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); obstructing officer; failure to stop for yield sign; failure to stop for emergency vehicle; intimidation of witness; child abuse. Three five-year, one four-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
