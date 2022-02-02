gavel

Civil suits

Mackenzie Loge, et al. vs. Mauricia Taylor, et al., petition for judgment, in excess of $75,000.

Genesis Recovery Services Inc. vs. Senetha Raeshell Moore, petition for judgment, $3,414.77.

In re: Errol Coder, lost title.

In re: Brad Wangsgard, lost title.

In re: Katie Aberson, lost title.

In re: Jeremy Ballard, lost title.

In re: Jimmie Dean Clark, lost title.

In re: Dennis Burch, lost title.

In re: Dakota Wade, lost titles.

In re: Paul J. Madrid, lost titles.

In re: Tribute Home Sales, LLC, lost titles.

In re: Gibs Auto Sales, lost titles.

In re: Kaden Johnson, lost title.

In re: Joey Lacy, lost title.

In re: Stephanie Blossom, lost title.

In re: Juan Medrano, lost title.

Small claims

Diamond Finance vs.:

• Haley Perdue, $552, March 4.

• Brian Shipley, $914, March 4.

• Chase Daniel, $419, March 4.

• Kaitlyn Richards, $878, March 4.

• Christopher Fuller, $340, March 4.

Keetoowah Village Apartments vs. Quiance Freeman, $730, Feb. 16.

Initial appearance

MORRIS, Jr., David Wayne. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Feb. 7.

Revocation

MORRIS, Jr., David Wayne. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); eluding/attempting to elude police officer involving personal injury; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; Bond $2,000. Hearing Feb. 7.

Sentencing

EVANS, Vernon Tryone. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Ten years with all but first year suspended. Fined $1,000.

DUI arrest

MOORE, Chelcie Lucille. Driving under the influence of alcohol; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. City arrest.

