Gavel
Nastco

Marriage license

Dylan Wade Tramel, 23, and Christina Sierra Rodriguez, 20, both of Muskogee.

Initial appearances

AYERS, Johnathen aka AYERS, Johnathan Damon. Assault and battery on police officer; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 16.

BUTLER, Edsenio Kenard. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $4,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 10.

COLEMAN, Memphis. Felony discharging firearm into dwelling. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Feb. 16.

DREW, Donny Eugene. Second-degree robbery; third-degree burglary. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing Feb. 9.

HENDRICKSON, Kayla Elizabeth. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; domestic abuse - assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 16.

HOBIA, Teneka Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 9.

O'CONNOR, Sean Timmothy aka O'CONNOR, Sean Timothy. Cultivation of controlled substance; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 16.

PARENT, Brittany Ann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana); failure to maintain insurance or security. Bond same. Disposition docket March 9.

PORTER, Didasha Lanail. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 9.

Accelerations

BUTLER, Edsenio Kenard. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 10.

DERMOTT, Alan Charles. Threaten to perform act of violence; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $2,500. Hearing Feb. 10.

Dismissals

CRYE, Oran L. Fugitive from justice. Best interest of justice.

POTEETE, Jarrard Taylor. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; obstructing an officer. Uncooperative witness.

Revocation

DREW, Donny Eugene. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without a prescription; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 9.

