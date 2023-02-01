Muskogee County District Court 02.02.23

Protective order
Nettie Gray, et al. vs. Matthew John Freeman, Feb. 16.
Initial appearances
BLILE, James Dewayne. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Feb. 15.
DREW, Donny Eugene. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 15.
RUMMEL, Alford Jay. Sexual battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 15.
VAUGHN, Joshua Davis. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute CDS within 2,000 feet of park/school. Bond $150,000. Sounding docket Feb. 15.
Dismissals
COPPIN, Debra. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
HAMPTON, Matt. Feloniously pointing firearm, false reporting of crime. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
MYERS, Austen Thomas. First-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; public intoxication; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
SMITH, James Brady. Child sexual abuse (two counts). Refiled without prejudice.
Revocation
PORTER, Didasha Lanail. Falsely personate another to create liability (two counts); larceny of merchandise from retailer; robbery by force or fear. Held without bond. Hearing Feb. 9.
Sentencing
SMITH, James Brady. Child neglect. 20 years suspended. Fines $1,000.
DUI arrest
HOBIA, Teneka Lynn. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
