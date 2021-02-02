Marriage licenses
Christopher Michael Cuberos, 59, and Jamey Rayleen Boswell, 48, both of Muskogee.
James Delbert Waldroup, 48, and Jacqueline Dawn Lovett, 41, both of Oktaha.
Tatum Andrew McMillan, 19 and Kymber Leta Igert, 21, both of Braggs.
Initial appearances
BARNETT, Aaron James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $7,500. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
CRAIG, Andrew Jake. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; resisting an officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
HILL, Darrell Dewayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm during commission of a felony; distribution of controlled dangerous substance — including possession with intent to distribute. unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
JAMES, Christy Lynn. Child Abuse. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
JOHNSON, Nikil Alexander. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; larceny of merchandise from retailer; trespassing after being forbidden. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
PIERCE, Scyler Jerron. Domestic abuse and battery by strangulation; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 16.
Dismissals
CROSSLAND, Kevin Scott. Grand larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROSSON Jr., Jeremy Thomas. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Plea agreement.
DUI arrest
OAKLEY, Michael Courtney. Driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense; driving under suspension; unsafe lane use; driving under the influence. County arrest.
