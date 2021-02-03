Muskogee County District Court 02.03.21

Initial appearances
COOPER, Cory Brandon. Cultivation of controlled substance; possession of firearm after former conviction; possess firearm during commission of a felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
JAMES Jr., Donald Ray. Child abuse. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb 23.
PRIDGEON, Jarron Deajon aka PRIDGEAN, Jarron D. Murder in the first degree - deliberate intent (six counts); shooting with intent to kill; possess firearms after conviction or during probation. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Feb. 18.
VERDEJO IV, Jose Ramon. Cultivation of controlled substance; possess firearm during commission of a felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 24.
Acceleration
PRIDGEON, Jarron Deajon aka PRIDGEAN, Jarron D. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence; malicious injury to property. Held without bond. Hearing Feb. 18.
Sentencings
OAKLEY, Michael Courtney. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (two counts); driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; unsafe lane use. Sentenced Feb. 1. Two seven-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $150.
Dismissal
MARTIN, Cameron Lee. Robbery with a weapon. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrest
WHALEY, Gregory. Domestic assault and battery; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; no insurance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.