Protective order
Melissa Ann Cole , et al. vs. Christopher Dean Beene, Feb. 24.
Initial appearances
ARCHER Jr., Carl Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 22.
BLUE, Terrell Deshaun. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 22.
BUTLER, Cody Ray. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Feb. 22.
CAMPBELL, Stephanie Louise aka CAMPBELL-HALL, Stephanie L. Assault with a dangerous weapon; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Feb. 24.
DAVIS Jr., Samuel Bernard aka DAVIS Jr., Sammy. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Feb. 24.
MOORE, Chelcie aka SMITH, Chelcie. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket Feb. 24.
