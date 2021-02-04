Muskogee County District Court 02.04.21

Small claims

Atlas Property Management dba Sandy Hollow Apartments vs. Tana Wilson, et al., $1,108, Feb. 22.

Dismissal

MOATS Jr., John Lafayette. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocation

WESLEY, Ashley Renee aka PRYOR, Ashley. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 16.

DUI arrests

BURRIS, Kristie Renee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.

LYNN, Dalton. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.

MONTOY, Juan. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

