Muskogee County District Court 02.05.21

Marriage licenses
Karson Ross Austin, 20, and Riley Ann Ballard, 19, both of Fort Gibson.
Ty David Watson, 22, and Macy McKenzie Gragg, 21, both of Oktaha.
Estil Ray Yarrington, 63, and Melissa Ann Kestler, 47, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Crescent Bank and Trust vs. Valerie Leopard, petition for judgment, $11,683.
Discover Bank vs.:
• Charles Dean, petition for judgment, $8,129.
• Eric W. Grant, petition for judgment, $5,686.
Portfolio REcover Associates, LLC, vs. Nikki D. Duncan, petition for judgment, $2,431.
LVNV Funding , LLC, vs. Debbie Voegeli, petition for judgment, $3,048.
Midland Credit Management vs. Gary D. McIntosh, petition for judgment, $2,474.
Arvest Bank vs. Larry E. Moore, petition for judgment, $4,853.
Small claims
McCaslin RV Spaces & Mobile Home Park, LLC, vs. Luke Smith, $1,375, Feb. 17.
Jose Bribriesca vs. Ina D. Whitewater, $2,200, Feb. 22.
Action Loan vs.:
• Tony James Blackbird, $870, March 5.
• Destiney Nichole Draper, $412, March 5.
• Kelly Eugene Briggs, $506, March 5.
Initial appearances
ALEXANDER, Jeffery Scott. Second-degree burglary. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 18.
BURRIS, Kristie Renee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
COPPIN, Shalyn Deshan. Second-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 19.
GODFREY, Dylan Ray. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 11.
LYNN, Dalton J. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a firearm while under the influence; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
OWENS, Martinez Milo aka OWENS, Martinec Milo. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Feb. 18.
WHITAKER, Richard Allen. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 19.
WHITTLE, Chester Wayne. Child abuse; second-degree burglary; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
Acceleration
GODFREY, Dylan Ray. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 11.
Dismissal
HARTLINE, Rodney James. Malicious to property - over $1,000; petit larceny. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
ALEXANDER, Jeffery Scott. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $,1500. Hearing Feb. 18.
OWENS, Martinez Milo aka OWENS, Martinec Milo. Assault and battery on emergency medical technician; resisting an officer; assault and battery on police officer; destroying evidence; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 18.
