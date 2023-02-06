Marriage licenses
Scott Alan Yandell, 36, and Allyssa Joe Russell, 25, both of Muskogee.
Mathew Anthony Moore, 36, and Korina Mae Wanamaker, 32, both of Hulbert.
Terry Linn Williams, 62, of Humboldt, Illinois, and Brandy Lynn McMillan, 48, of Westville.
Edward A. Kopeski, 72, and Linda S. Andrews, 55, both of Muskogee.
James David Roberts, 73, of Tahlequah, and Tamina Michelle Barnes, 55, of Gore.
Courtney Ryan Sanders, 28, and Toni Kay Lee Ferguson, 29, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Luis Hernandez vs. Jayna Morris, Feb. 23.
Debra Ann Smith, et al. vs. Jeremiah Allen Parker, Feb. 23.
Cody Zeke Gritts, et al. vs. Kyia Lynn Sharp, Feb. 23.
Initial appearances
CURRAN, Roy Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 9.
MOSS, Jesse Wayne. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 17.
Dismissals
CLARK, Tanisha Rena. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; child abuse; domestic abuse - assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; threaten act of violence. No complaining witness.
Revocations
JONES, Debra Lynn. Child abuse. Own recognizance. Hearing Feb. 13.
WARD, Jacob Aaron. Second-degree burglary; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unauthorized use of a vehicle; obstructing an officer. Bond $40,000. Hearing Feb. 10.
WESLEY, Ashley Renee. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 10.
Sentencings
TURNER, Lindsey Clinton. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; first-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery. One 10-year, one three-year and one one-year suspended concurrent sentences. Fined $500.
WILLIAMS, Cameron Stefan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving damage; driving without valid driver's license. One five-year, one one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $450.
DUI arrests
ANDERSON, Raven Symone. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
BARTON, Beau. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
SMITH, Leslie. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.
WARRIOR, Wallace. Operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or more. Fort Gibson arrest.
