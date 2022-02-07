Marriage licenses
Jerry Downum, 70, and Lisa Byrd, 62, both of Porter.
Earnest Ray Brundage, 48, and Nalda Rae Bolton, 48, both of Tahlequah.
Austin James Thayer, 26, and Breanna Lynn McGowan, 22, both of Muskogee.
Cody Nathan Burris, 33, and Katie Rosalea Fuson, 27, both of Tahlequah.
Dakota Wayne Nail, 25, and Keelie Ann Engelbrecht, 25, both of Muskogee.
Lareisha Isis Jones, 30, and Silvia Eugenia Alcazar Ortiz, 33, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Tony DeWayne Hall, et al. vs. Sabrina Holmes, Feb. 24.
Erica Marie Cooper, et al. vs. Walter Cole Hanson, Feb. 24.
Small claims
Robert Gerred vs. Thomas Ronald Hess Jr., et al., $800, Feb. 21.
Sentencing
WARD, Travler Ray. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; improper spot lamps. Five years suspended. Fined $600.
DUI arrests
BYRD, Dalton J. Driving under the influence of alcohol; resisting executive officer. City arrest.
ECHOLS, Aaron Joe. Driving while under the influence. City arrest.
HUTCHINSON, Robert Keith. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
JOHNSEY, Shannon. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
MARTINEZ-GARCIA, Gerrardo. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
PICKETT, Naridger. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
ROBINSON, Glenn. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
VARNELL, Terry P. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked; possession of schedule III, IV or V marijuana; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
