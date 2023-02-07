Protective orders
Rhonda Ryna Mummert, et al. vs. John Gordon Mummert, March 2.
Skylar N. Lott vs. John Gordon Mummert, March 2.
Initial appearances
BLAIR, John Kevin. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 21.
FAGG, Haley Danielle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 9.
LOFTIN, Renee. Child neglect. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 21.
ODOM, Alexis Nicole. Falsely personate another to create liability; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Feb. 15.
PERRY, Kaden Randall. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 21.
RIVAS-MAYORCA, Carlos Eduardo aka RIVAS, Carlos Eduardo. Falsely personate another to create liability; breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 10.
SHIELDS, Jericho Jordan. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 21.
WELLS, Nikia Latrail. Threaten to perform act of violence; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 21.
Acceleration
HASTINGS II, Jack Allen. Possession of stolen vehicle; receiving, holding or concealing lost mislaid card; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $500. Hearing Feb. 13.
Dismissal
CLOPTON, Ricky Duane. Failure to register as a sex offender. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
RIVAS-MAYORCA, Carlos Eduardo aka RIVAS, Carlos Eduardo. Second-degree arson; third-degree arson; third-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - over $1,000; resisting an officer (two counts); aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance; failure to yield for emergency vehicle; reckless driving. Bond $3,000. Hearing Feb. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.