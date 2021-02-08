Muskogee County District Court 02.08.21

Initial appearances
BALDERAS, Michael aka GONZALES, Mike. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to yield for emergency vehicle; driving without valid driver's license; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 1.
MONTOY, Juan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
TOMLINSON III, Steven Loyd. Malicious injury to property — over $1,000. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 18.
Dismissals
SANDERS, Bobby Rhea. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp affixed; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction
SZABO, Frank. Interfering with firearm; obstructing an officer; unlawful burning. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
TOMLINSON III, Steven Loyd. Assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 18.
Sentencing
ROSSON Jr., Jeremy Thomas. First-degree robbery; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Three concurrent 15-year sentences in prison. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
BALES, Jeana. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment. City arrest.
BROWN, Danielle Nicole. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; expired license plate; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
PEREZ, Sindia. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; child endangerment. City arrest.
TURNER, Alexis Ann. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; no valid driver's license, reckless driving; possession of paraphernalia. County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.