Marriage license

Joshua Lee Hanson, 27, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Stacia Nicole Gable, 24, of Muskogee.

Divorce decree

Brenda Sue Webb-Cronin vs. Michael Todd Cronin, incompatibility.

Protective order

Sharon R. Oliver vs. Ashley L. Oliver, Feb. 24.

Civil suits

In re: Sharlet Balcom, two lost titles.

BancFirst vs. Emmanuel Lopez Aguirre aka Emmanuel Lopez, et al., foreclosure.

Small claims

Black Mesa Properties, LLC vs. Derek Palmer $438.75, Feb. 23.

Larry Cavin, et al., dba Cavin Land Holding Co., LLC vs. Nola Whitfield, $950, Feb. 23.

Initial appearances

HUTCHINSON, Robert Keith. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket March 15.

PICKETT, Naridger Devonne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 15.

SALIS, Keyonte DeShawn. First-degree arson; malicious injury to property - over $1,000; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Feb. 18.

TURNER, Demarjia Marques aka FULLER, Demarjia Shayquin aka TURNER, Demarjia Marquez. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; petit larceny; assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 22.

Dismissal

JAMES, Levi Dacotah. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to pay taxes due to state; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocations

COOPER, Bryan Eugene. Endeavoring/manufacture/possess CDS; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 18.

SALLIS, Keyonte DeShawn. Trafficking in illegal drugs; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication. Bond $5,000. Hearing Feb. 18.

Sentencing

MARTIN, Joseph Adam. Placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call. One-year sentence in Muskogee County/City Detention Facility with credit for time served. Fined $250.

DUI arrest

BRUMM, Misty Dawn. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.

