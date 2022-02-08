Marriage license
Joshua Lee Hanson, 27, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Stacia Nicole Gable, 24, of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Brenda Sue Webb-Cronin vs. Michael Todd Cronin, incompatibility.
Protective order
Sharon R. Oliver vs. Ashley L. Oliver, Feb. 24.
Civil suits
In re: Sharlet Balcom, two lost titles.
BancFirst vs. Emmanuel Lopez Aguirre aka Emmanuel Lopez, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Black Mesa Properties, LLC vs. Derek Palmer $438.75, Feb. 23.
Larry Cavin, et al., dba Cavin Land Holding Co., LLC vs. Nola Whitfield, $950, Feb. 23.
Initial appearances
HUTCHINSON, Robert Keith. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket March 15.
PICKETT, Naridger Devonne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 15.
SALIS, Keyonte DeShawn. First-degree arson; malicious injury to property - over $1,000; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Feb. 18.
TURNER, Demarjia Marques aka FULLER, Demarjia Shayquin aka TURNER, Demarjia Marquez. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; petit larceny; assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 22.
Dismissal
JAMES, Levi Dacotah. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to pay taxes due to state; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
COOPER, Bryan Eugene. Endeavoring/manufacture/possess CDS; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 18.
SALLIS, Keyonte DeShawn. Trafficking in illegal drugs; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication. Bond $5,000. Hearing Feb. 18.
Sentencing
MARTIN, Joseph Adam. Placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call. One-year sentence in Muskogee County/City Detention Facility with credit for time served. Fined $250.
DUI arrest
BRUMM, Misty Dawn. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
