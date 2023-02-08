Protective orders
Richard Dudley Mitchell II, et al vs. James Brandon Trueblood, Feb. 8.
Christopher Elkasas, et al. vs. Tiffany Powell, et al., April 12.
Gaylord Lynn Powell vs. Bud Deshazer, Feb. 23.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Raven Symone. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 9.
EDWARDS, Cleandra Levorice. Knowingly or concealing stolen property (two counts). Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 22.
KIRKLAND, Marjorie Faye. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 22.
WARRIOR Jr., Wallace Nick. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 9.
Dismissals
BROWN, Jeremy Dean aka BROWN, Jeremy Todd. Domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Defendant is compliant.
Revocation
BROOKS, Skylar Ray. Falsely personate another to create liability (two counts); embezzlement of rental property; possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $4,000. Hearing Feb. 13.
Sentencings
TICAS, Katlyn Renea. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two one-year and one 30-day concurrent sentences in prison and one five-year concurrent suspended sentence.
DUI arrest
HOWARD, Kyle Joseph. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Warner arrest.
