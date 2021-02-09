Muskogee County District Court 02.09.21

Small claims
Green Country Village vs. Kerri Johnson, forcible entry and detainer. March 1.
Port City Acres vs. Elizabeth Walcott, forcible entry and detainer. March 1.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Danielle Nicole. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to pay taxes due to state; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Disposition docket Feb. 23. Bond same.
DESHAZER, Madison Hope. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; altering firearm serial number; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
PEREZ, Sindia S. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
REECE, Dondre Jamal. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
TURNER, Alexis Ann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
YOUNG, Jessica Rebecca aka McMANUS, Jessica. Actual physical control of a vehicle under the influence. Bond $1,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 19.
Revocations
WALKER, Mary Diane. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm during a felony; transporting loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Held without bond. Hearing Feb. 16.
YOUNG, Jessica Rebecca aka McMANUS, Jessica. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) by an inmate; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 19.
Sentencings
CLARK, Theisen Nathaniel. Grand larceny. Sentenced Jan. 11. Two years suspended. Fined $1,000.
HITCHYE, Shanina Lynette. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Sentenced Jan. 13. One five-year and one concurrent one-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
TAYLOR, Frank Joseph. Possession of firearm after former conviction. Sentenced Jan. 13. 20 years suspended. Fined $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.