Marriage licenses
Bailey Scott Alverson, 22, and Courtney Rhena Smith, 23, both of Muskogee.
Hunter Dalton Capers, 28, and Megan Justine Ward, 31, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Genesis Recovery Systems Inc. vs.:
• Arlene Hanna, petition for judgment, $2,507.18.
• Darrell Gene Richmond, petition for judgment, $2,257.65.
Roy Ebarb vs. Bobby Ray Fanning, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Kenneth R. Nault vs. Karl Dee Zacharia Chandler, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
In re: SB Exotic Auto Sales, LLC, lost title.
In re: Bryar Royse, et al., lost title.
In re: Michael Bishop, lost title.
In re: Moises Obregon, lost title.
Cherokee Nation, ex rel., et al. vs. Trenton Morris, petition determining parentage and child support.
Lawrence Newton Jr., et al. vs. Theodore Harrison, et al., clear title.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. McKinzee Farmer, et al., petition for judgment, $643.50.
Small claims
Joey Newton dba Newton Equipment, LLC vs. Meng Yang, $3,030.38, Feb. 28.
Allen Richey dba Richey Mufflers vs. Allan Young, $1,734.53, Feb. 28.
Action Loan vs. Sharon L. McIntyre, $665.84, Feb. 28.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Melissa Foster, $677, March 4.
• Paul Gilbreth, $346, March 4.
• Karen Hernandez, $1,197, March 4.
• Dana Pippin, $1,197, March 4.
• Eloisa Garza, $1,464, March 4.
• Leandre Butler, et al., $460, March 4.
• Eric Arnold, $672, March 4.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Gabriel Reed, $419, March 4.
• Tishia Howard, $775, March 4.
• Danielle Vildosola, $1,491, March 4.
• Deanna Webster, $878, March 4.
• Brandon Pierce, $446, March 4.
• Katrina Lee, $300, March 4.
• Eric Arnold, $1,661, March 4.
• Emily Taylor, $446, March 4.
Initial appearances
BYRD, Dalton James. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; obstructing officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 24.
ECHOLS, Aaron Joe. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket March. 8.
HOLLAND, Elizabeth Ann. Identity theft - unlawfully obtaining person identifying information. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 24.
JOHNSEY, Shannon Glen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 12.
MARTINEZ-GARCIA, Gerardo. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket March 8.
NORMAN, Jesse Dean. Identity theft - unlawfully obtaining person identifying information. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 24.
RICHARDSON Jr., Paul Aubrey. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Feb. 24.
ROBINSON, Glenn Arthur. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket April 12.
TACKETT, John Robert. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 24.
Dismissal
PEPIAKITAH, Taylyn. Child endangerment while driving under the influence; driving under the influence; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
CRAVEN, Trevor Coleton. Escape from arrest for detention; obstruction of officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. One five-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $1,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.