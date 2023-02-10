Initial appearances
CLARK, Deandre Dewayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; person involved in personal injury accident while under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating liquor; causing accident without valid driver's license; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $3,000. Disposition docket March 2.
ROWE, Carter A. Shooting with intent to kill; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; obstructing an officer. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Feb. 24.
