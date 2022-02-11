Marriage license
Steven Richard Salmans, 41, and Amanda Ann Wofford, 38, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Gregory Ryan Stockton, et al., foreclosure.
Heather Dawn Robinson vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement of record.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Franklin Skates, petition for hearing on assets.
• Justin Fanelli, petition for hearing on assets.
Velocity Investments LLC. vs. Sherrie M. Grim, petition for judgment, $3,675.09.
Trucks for You Inc. vs. Danny Ray Burnett, petition for judgment, $14,901.64.
Small claims
Trucks for You Inc. vs. Scott Michael Herberg, $3,130.13, March 14.
Parklane Apartments, et al. vs. Melanie Perry aka Malanie Chandler, et al., $525, Feb. 28.
Initial appearance
BROWN, Tamra Raylin aka BROWN, Tamera aka BROWN, Tamra Lynn. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 25.
Revocation
BROWN, Tamra Raylin aka BROWN, Tamera aka BROWN, Tamra Lynn. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; knowingly concealing stolen property; obstructing officer. Bond $2,000. Hearing Feb. 25.
DUI arrest
BLACKMON, Arthur Paul. Aggravated driving under the influence; driving with license canceled, suspended, revoked; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
