Protective orders
Jackson Triston Potts vs. Dakota Augustus Fletcher, March 8.
Brittainy Danielle Walser, et al. vs. Crystle Smith, et al., March 2.
Dismissals
LANDETA, Sheila Sue. Driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury. Lack of jurisdiction.
SEXTON, Jayton Thorn. Child abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
Initial appearances
TRUEBLOOD, James Brandon. Child abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 27.
WEST, Catherine Alberta. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 27.
Acceleration
HARRIS, Christopher Lynn. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony; resisting an officer. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 21.
Sentencing
SIPES, Frankie Lee aka SIPES, Frank aka SIPES, Frankey aka SIPES, Franky. Falsely personage another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. One three-year and two one-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,050.
DUI arrests
PALACIOS, Daniel Erasmo. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container - beer; unsafe lane use; failure to carry security verification; failure to carry registration certificate. OHP arrest.
STARNS, Jarrah. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
