Marriage licenses
Malcolm Donald Williams Jr., 60, and Lafaron Ruthann Elkins, 46, both of Muskogee.
Jesse Earl Mattox, 37, and Morgan Danielle Cook, 35, both of Warner.
Scott Charles Snyder, 34, and Sarah Lorraine Lewis, 31, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Richard W. Lipe, petition for judgment, $5.033.93.
In re: Devin Randall Deyon Wiggins, petition for name change.
Armstrong Bank vs. Estate of Joe E. Aldredge, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
April Huggins, et al. vs. Vickie Davis, $1,950, March 4.
Diamond Finance vs. Catalina Gutierrez, $851, March 9.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Catalina Gutierrez, $851, March 9.
• Travis Madewell, $1,016, March 9.
• Jenna Cooper, $552, March 9.
• Laura Wright, $1.413, March 9.
Initial appearances
COOK, Kevin Scott. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 28.
HARBAUGH, Michael Ray. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 22.
REED, Tinesha Lavon. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 28.
DUI arrests
EDWARDS, Audra Jane. Aggravated driving under the influence; failure to keep right; failure to stop at stop sign. City arrest.
MAYFIELD, Corey Lyman. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
SCARBERRY, Brian Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
WALKER, Ariel Dana. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WEAVER, Bruce Corbet. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.