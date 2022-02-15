gavel
Nastco

Marriage license

Alfred Woods Washington III, 54, and Deirdre La Shon Smith, 53, both of Muskogee.

Protective orders

Patricia Jean Baker vs. Holly Ann Baker, March 8.

Bethany Wacker, et al. vs. Dakota Fletcher, March 7.

Civil suits

In re: Red Beards Towing, LLC, lost titles.

Milleigh Harris Davis vs. U.S. Bank National Association, petition for judgment, excess of $10,001, and replevin.

Cherokee Nation, ex rel., et al. vs. Ryan Davis, petition determining parentage and child support.

In re: Tesla Moody, child support.

Small claims

Action Loan vs. Allen Tommy Stamps, $673.55, March 9.

Gina Pruitt dba Cedar Inn Rentals, LLC vs. Donald Camden, $233, March 2.

Initial appearances

CROWDER, Roblin Lynette aka CROWDER, Rosline aka HILL, Roslin aka CROWDER, Rosline. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; larceny from the house. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 1.

MAYFIELD, Corey Lyman. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket March 15.

SCARBERRY, Brian. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket March 15.

Dismissal

JOHNSON, Daqurius Razjoune J. First-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.

DUI arrest

SALGADO-ZAMORA, Jesus. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.

