Marriage license
Alfred Woods Washington III, 54, and Deirdre La Shon Smith, 53, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Patricia Jean Baker vs. Holly Ann Baker, March 8.
Bethany Wacker, et al. vs. Dakota Fletcher, March 7.
Civil suits
In re: Red Beards Towing, LLC, lost titles.
Milleigh Harris Davis vs. U.S. Bank National Association, petition for judgment, excess of $10,001, and replevin.
Cherokee Nation, ex rel., et al. vs. Ryan Davis, petition determining parentage and child support.
In re: Tesla Moody, child support.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Allen Tommy Stamps, $673.55, March 9.
Gina Pruitt dba Cedar Inn Rentals, LLC vs. Donald Camden, $233, March 2.
Initial appearances
CROWDER, Roblin Lynette aka CROWDER, Rosline aka HILL, Roslin aka CROWDER, Rosline. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; larceny from the house. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 1.
MAYFIELD, Corey Lyman. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket March 15.
SCARBERRY, Brian. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket March 15.
Dismissal
JOHNSON, Daqurius Razjoune J. First-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
SALGADO-ZAMORA, Jesus. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
