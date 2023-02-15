Initial appearances
ELMORE, Trevor Lee. Fugitive from justice. Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 28.
JONES, Kimberly Jane. Unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts). Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 28.
Dismissal
THOMPSON, Gekieo Jarezz. Possession of firearm while on probation; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; reckless conduct with firearm; possession of stolen vehicle. Witness fails to appear.
DUI arrests
WARRIOR, Gervoise. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to stop at stop sign; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; reckless driving; possession of paraphernalia; following too closely; no valid driver's license (three counts). City arrest.
WHITTEN, Jeremy James. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
