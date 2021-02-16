Marriage licenses
Anthony Thomas Tomlinson, 36, of Braggs, and Sarah Ann Hutchinson, 30, of Broken Arrow.
Alex Mikel Taylor, 22, and Jazmin Nicole Grintals, 23, both of Muskogee.
Brian Randall Jackson, 56, of Tahlequah, and Lisa Kaye Jackson, 51, of Muskogee.
Kyle Milton Gatzman, 23, and Codie Cheyenne Wiedel, 21, both of Muskogee.
Reggie Darnell Martin, 33, and Candace Walisa Lawrence, 37, both of Muskogee.
Jesse Hayden McGee, 20, and Taralyn Marie Elizabeth Sisney, 25, both of Muskogee.
Dillon Leon Rodden, 28, and Tiffany Marie Shanks, 32, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearance
HUNTER, Xavier Dupree. Child sexual abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 9.
Dismissals
LYNCH, Robert Lee. Driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense; failure to stop at red light; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; carrying firearm while under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
STARK, Bobby Daniel. Feloniously pointing firearm (two counts); possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; bribing an officer; threaten to perform act of violence (three counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
SHERIDAN, David Edward. Falsely personate another to create liability (two counts); knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Two concurrent five-year suspended sentences and one one-year concurrent suspended sentence. Fined $2,000.
THOMAS, Dion Shemaine. First-degree robbery. Twenty-five years in prison.
DUI arrests
OROZCO, Juan Carlos. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer; possession of paraphernalia; expired license plate. City arrest.
YOUNG, Jessica. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of contraband by inmate. County arrest.
