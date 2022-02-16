Marriage licenses
Baylor Kole Allen Butler, 27, and Brooke Elizabeth Magana, 29, both of Checotah.
Larry Andre' McIntosh, 47, and Alisha Dannette Beasley, 52, both of Muskogee.
Johnnie Monroe Ball, 84, and Cindy Lynn Birdcreek, 55, both of Checotah.
Melvin Edward Jordan, 39, and Audrey Deann Ballentine, 25, both of Muskogee.
Sean Gregory Cederholm, 32, and Sara Elizabeth Laura Cederholm, 31, both of Webbers Falls.
Johnny Dewayne Grantham Sr., 63, and Judy Ann Abbott, 64, both of Muskogee.
Joseph Adam Denman, 34, and Patricia Lynn George, 36, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Dorothy Jean Venson vs. Melissa Baer, et al., March 3.
Civil suits
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Michael Cooper, petition for judgment, $2,077.25.
Marilyn Thomas vs. Brenda Beville, et al., petition for grandparental visitation rights.
John Deere Financial FSB, vs. Steven Chevalier, petition for judgment, $105,558.52.
Velocity Investments, LLC. vs.:
• Louis Taylor, petition for judgment, $1,695.95.
• Marilyn Jackson, petition for judgment, $9,825.45.
In re: Dustin Painter, lost title.
in re: Hugh E. Bagley Jr., lost title.
In re: William E. Sturgeon, lost title.
In re: C&B Auto Sales, lost titles.
In re: Jerry Smith, lost titles.
In re: Leonard Hutchins, et al., lost title.
In re: Jerry S. Branstetter, lost title.
In re: Michael J. Walton, lost title.
In re: Auto Outlet, lost title.
In re: David Davis Jr., lost title.
In re: Back Roadz, LLC, lost title.
In re: Jonathan K. Moore, lost title.
In re: David A. Allen, lost title.
In re: Rodney Kimble, lost title.
In re: Freddie Crisp, et al., lost title.
In re: Jordan Ascencio, et al., lost title.
In re: Ibeth Cristal Renteria, lost title.
Initial appearances
BROOKS, Skylar Ray. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 23.
HUGHEY, Mark Leonard. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts). Bond $50,000. Sounding docket March 2.
Small claims
Muskogee Housing Authority, et al. vs. Hunter Quinn, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 2.
Sentencing
PACHECO, Ernesto. Attempted robbery by force or fear; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; larceny of merchandise from retailer; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Three five-year, one two-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison.
