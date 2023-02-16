Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Jeremy Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 2.
DERHEIM, John Herbert. Sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school; failure to register as sex offender. Bond same. Sounding docket March 1.
PARKS, Daniel Alan. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket March 1.
STARNS, Jarrah Annberly. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 9.
Dismissals
HANSON, Walter Cole. First-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - over $1,000; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. No complaining witness.
HARPER III, Charles Ralph. Endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
OLIVER, Ashely Lea. Possession of stolen vehicle; protective order violation (two counts); first-degree burglary; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,000. Hearing Feb. 23.
Sentencing
BLACKMON, Arthur Paul. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; failure to wear seat belt. Three years in prison. Fined $20.
DUI arrests
KELLEY, Joseph. Aggravated driving under the influence. Probation and parole arrest.
