Marriage license
Mark Anthony Van Velzor II, 27, and Jayne Anne Cooper, 42, both of Fort Gibson.
Clint Michael Adams, 35, and Megan Elizabeth Varnell, 28, both of Muskogee.
Mitchell Thomas Stuart Croftcheck, 24, and Selena Diane Williams, 24, both of Muskogee.
James Lee Gattenby, 42, and Elizabeth Katherine Arnel, 29, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Tulsa Federal Credit Union vs. Estate of Thomas L. Tredway, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Berwick Apartments vs. Brandon E. Miller, et al., $945, March 7.
Timothy A Ragsdale vs. Gregory A. Kerr, et al., $1,350, March 7.
Initial appearances
EDWARDS, Audra Jane. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 22.
HUGHEY, Mark Leonard. Escape from felony arrest or detention. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 2.
JONES, Steven Earl. Kidnapping. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket March 3.
SHEEDER, Travis Adam. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond same. Sounding docket March 3.
WEAVER, Bruce Corbet. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket March 29.
Revocation
DINGMAN, Nathan Andrew. Possession of stolen vehicle; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; operate vehicle w/defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Held without bond. Hearing Feb. 28.
Sentencing
GRABEL, Thomas James. First-degree burglary; assault and battery; domestic assault in presence of minor. One seven-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $250.
DUI arrest
DILL, Clayton John. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.