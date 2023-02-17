Initial appearances
BELL, Reon Dedrae. Trafficking in illegal drugs; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket March 12.
FULLER, Richard Robert Earl. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket March 2.
HOWELL, Misty Dawn. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 2.
MANN, Hailey Brooke. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket March 2.
O'NEAL, Heather L. First-degree burglary; conjoint robbery; kidnapping. Bond $300,000. Sounding docket March 2.
RAE, Dennis Shawn. First-degree burglary; conjoint robbery; kidnapping. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket March 2.
Acceleration
KELLEY, Joseph Wayne. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $2,500. Hearing Feb. 24.
Sentencings
TURNER, Lindsey Clinton. Assault and battery. 90 days suspended.
WRIGHT, Gwenette. Breaking and entering with unlawful intent; assault and battery. One one-year and one 90-day suspended sentences. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
CAMPBELL, Erica Renae. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
HUGHES, Alicia Ann. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.