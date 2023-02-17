Gavel
Initial appearances

BELL, Reon Dedrae. Trafficking in illegal drugs; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket March 12.

FULLER, Richard Robert Earl. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket March 2.

HOWELL, Misty Dawn. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 2.

MANN, Hailey Brooke. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket March 2.

O'NEAL, Heather L. First-degree burglary; conjoint robbery; kidnapping. Bond $300,000. Sounding docket March 2.

RAE, Dennis Shawn. First-degree burglary; conjoint robbery; kidnapping. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket March 2.

Acceleration

KELLEY, Joseph Wayne. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $2,500. Hearing Feb. 24.

Sentencings

TURNER, Lindsey Clinton. Assault and battery. 90 days suspended.

WRIGHT, Gwenette. Breaking and entering with unlawful intent; assault and battery. One one-year and one 90-day suspended sentences. Fined $250.

DUI arrests

CAMPBELL, Erica Renae. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

HUGHES, Alicia Ann. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.

