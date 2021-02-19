Marriage license

Cody Sherman Hubbard, 31, and Emily Nichole Coleman, 26, both of Fort Gibson.

Small claims

Lee Homes Solutions, LLC vs.:

• Billy Butler, et al., $775, March 10.

• Tikae Tilley, et al., $550, March 10.

The Givens Group, et al. vs. Kimberly Duchesne, $1,425, March 10.

Initial appearance

YOUNG, Jennifer Nicole. Felonious pointing firearm. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket March 4.

Dismissal

STAPP, Jason. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; third-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.

Sentencing

GILES, Justen Dieter. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One year in prison. Fined $1,500. 

