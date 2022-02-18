Civil suits
Marvin Wayne Hill, et al. vs. Sean Chalakee, et al., petition for grandparental visitation rights.
Haden A. Torex vs. Kelvin Roby, petition for judgment, excess of $10,001.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Village East Apartments vs. Brandon S. Perkins, et al., $822, March 7.
Initial appearances
DIAZ, Efrain. Conspiracy to cultivation of controlled substance. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 4.
DILL, Clayton John. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 22.
HESS, Timothy Ronald. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $100,000. Preliminary hearing March 4.
Revocation
HESS, Timothy Ronald. Conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance; unlawful use of communication facility; larceny of automobile; knowingly concealing stolen property; larceny from the house. Bond $3,000. Hearing March 4.
DUI arrest
VARNELL, Terry P. Drive under the influence of alcohol; plan, attempt, conspire to perform act of violence. County arrest.
