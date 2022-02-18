Gavel
Nastco

Civil suits

Marvin Wayne Hill, et al. vs. Sean Chalakee, et al., petition for grandparental visitation rights.

Haden A. Torex vs. Kelvin Roby, petition for judgment, excess of $10,001.

Small claims

Atlas Property Management dba Village East Apartments vs. Brandon S. Perkins, et al., $822, March 7.

Initial appearances

DIAZ, Efrain. Conspiracy to cultivation of controlled substance. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 4.

DILL, Clayton John. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 22.

HESS, Timothy Ronald. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $100,000. Preliminary hearing March 4.

Revocation

HESS, Timothy Ronald. Conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance; unlawful use of communication facility; larceny of automobile; knowingly concealing stolen property; larceny from the house. Bond $3,000. Hearing March 4.

DUI arrest

VARNELL, Terry P. Drive under the influence of alcohol; plan, attempt, conspire to perform act of violence. County arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you