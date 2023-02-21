Acceleration
JACOBS, Christopher Robert. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 23.
Dismissals
BRACKETT, Dorothya Sue. Possession of stolen vehicle; second-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
HENDERSON, Norman Patrick. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Sentencings
CROWDER, Roslin. Larceny of automobile; petit larceny. One 10-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences.
GRONQUIST, Auhstin Cyrus. Leaving the scene of an accident involving injury; duty to give information and render aid; driving with license suspended; destroying evidence. One two-year, one one-year and one six-month suspended sentences.
HARVEY, Kristopher Sean. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; obstructing an officer. One 10-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
RILEY, Jessica Michelle. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence, second and subsequent; speeding in excess of maximum limit; driving with license suspended; driving left of center. One five-year suspended sentence.
RYALS, Judy Gay. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. One five-year consecutive, one five-year concurrent and one one-year concurrent suspended sentence.
WEEDEN, Tyler Ray. Possession of firearm during commission of felony; grand larceny; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Three nine-year concurrent sentences in prison.
DUI arrests
GRIGGS, Ethel Renae. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
JONES, Kaylynne Faye. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
PARKS, Eric Charles. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. possession of marijuana. City arrest.
SUMMERLIN, Bobby Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
WACOCHE, Chantell Alicia. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
