Muskogee County District Court 02.22.21

Marriage licenses
Jesse Allen Cagle, 23, and Kyrasha Susan Thomas, 23, both of Muskogee.
Cameron Lee Boulware, 22, and Tory Brooke Maxwell, 22, both of Muskogee.
Blake Allen Russell, 29, and Melissa Jean Tomasko, 28, both of Porter.
Civil suit
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. William Ladd, petition for judgment, $3,356.
Small claims
Firstar Bank vs. Brandt Gee, $9,998, March 24.
Trinity Multifamily dba Oak Park Apartments vs. Equann Brown, et al., $1,200, March 15.
3 Forks Properties LLC vs.:
• Byron Thurston, et al., $960, March 10.
• Meshon Thurston, et al., $1,000, March 10.
Gloria Pacheco vs. Tyler Meadors, $850, March 10.
South 25th Place Apartments vs. Kevin Colbert, $796, March 10.
Initial appearance
BELL, Bryon. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket March 9.
KILGORE, Paul Edward. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket March 8.
LUELLEN, Brandan Lee aka LUELLEN, Branden Lee. Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Disposition docket March 9.
MELDON, Jamal Donte. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to pay taxes due to state; driving without valid driver's license; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket March 9.
WORLEY, Diane Marie. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 5.
Dismissal
BRYAN, David Earl. Manufacture of controlled dangerous substance/possession of material with intent to manufacture; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of park/school/in presence of a minor; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Best interest of justice, lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
BALLARD, Colby Eric Dean. False declaration of ownership in pawn; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 26.
CROWLE, Aaron Lewis. Larceny from the house; larceny of automobile. Held without bond. Hearing March 8.
GOAD III, Louie Albert. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Feb. 26.
RUST Jr., Bobby Joe aka RUST, Bobby J. aka RUST, Bobby Joe aka RANDALL, Robert James aka RANDALL, Bobby James. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree burglary. Bond $3,000. Hearing March 1.
Sentencing
PATTON, Timothy Steven. Second-degree burglary. One 10-year suspended sentence upon completion of one-year rehabilitation program.
STANFORD, Marchello Dean. Bringing contraband into penal institution; possession of firearm after felony conviction. Two 15-year concurrent suspended sentences with all except first five years suspended under Department of Corrections custody and control.
DUI arrests
BELL, Bryon Austin. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. Haskell arrest.
COLEMAN, Dillin. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Webbers Falls arrest.
DAVIS, Shawn Odell. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
LUELLEN, Brandan Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxication substance; possession of controlled substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
MELDON, Jamal. Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked.; no valid driver's license; failure to carry security verification; violation of Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act. County arrest.
