Initial appearances
CAMPBELL, Erica Renae. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket March 16.
JEFFERSON, Darian Keith Porter aka JEFFERSON, Darian Keith. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Feb. 27.
Revocations
BRISON, Darvin Eugene aka COOPER, Michael aka FULLBRIGHT, Darvin Eugene aka BRINSON, Darvin aka BRYSON, Eugene aka BRYSON, Darvin aka SIMS, Michael aka PEABO, Davin aka THOMPSON, Michael aka GIBSON, Michael aka MURPHY, Mike aka WILSON, Michael aka MURPHY, Michael aka WILSON, Mike aka FULLBRIGHT, Darvin aka BRISON, Davin. Failure to register as a sex offender. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 27.
FORD, Heather. Child neglect. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 27.
JEFFERSON, Darian Keith Porter aka JEFFERSON, Darian Keith. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; resisting an officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $2,500. Hearing Feb. 27.
WILSON, Dave Leon aka WILSON, David Leon. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; assault and battery; resisting an officer. Bond same. Hearing March 6.
Sentencing
PATTERSON, James Walter. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; leaving scene of accident involving damage; larceny of merchandise from retailer. One four-year and two 30-day concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
