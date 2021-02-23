Muskogee County District Court 02.23.21

Marriage licenses

Dale Allen Trout, 45, and Shelby Morgan Rosson, 28, both of Fort Gibson.

Brad Wayne West, 43, and Erica Renee Sawyers, 33, both of Muskogee.

Civil suit

In re: Christina J. Scheulen, application for title.

Small claims

L. Palmer Payton vs. Annie Fairchild, et al., $250, March 10.

Patricia Lukehart vs. Donna Walker, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 10.

Sentencings

MARTIN, Cameron Lee. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; second-degree burglary. Two seven-year, one 10-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $2,000.

DUI arrest

YOUNG-DANIELS, Teresa. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

