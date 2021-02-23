Muskogee County District Court 02.23.21

Marriage licenses
Dale Allen Trout, 45, and Shelby Morgan Rosson, 28, both of Fort Gibson.
Brad Wayne West, 43, and Erica Renee Sawyers, 33, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
In re: Christina J. Scheulen, application for title.
Small claims
L. Palmer Payton vs. Annie Fairchild, et al., $250, March 10.
Patricia Lukehart vs. Donna Walker, et al., forcible entry and detainer, March 10.
Sentencings
MARTIN, Cameron Lee. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; second-degree burglary. Two seven-year, one 10-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $2,000.
DUI arrest
YOUNG-DANIELS, Teresa. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.