Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

A mixture of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A mixture of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.